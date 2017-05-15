Catholic World News

Scottish bishops urge voters to defend life

May 15, 2017

The Catholic bishops of Scotland urge their people to uphold the culture of life, in a pre-election statement.

In a pastoral letter about the coming general elections, the Catholic bishops write: “Any laws which permit the wilful ending of life must always be rejected as reprehensible and unjust.” Spelling out the implications of that statement, the bishops urge the faithful to “remind our politicians that abortion, assisted suicide, and euthanasia are always morally acceptable.

The statement also asks voters to be mindful of “the flourishing and health of family life,” the needs of the poor, and the “right of people not to be forced to act against their conscience.”

The bishops’ pastoral letter will be read at all of Scotland’s 500 Catholic parishes on May 20 and 21.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!