Catholic World News

‘There is so much need of prayer and penance,’ Pope says following pilgrimage

May 15, 2017

In his May 14 Regina Coeli address, Pope Francis recalled his pilgrimage to Fatima, from which he returned the previous evening.

“At Fatima the Virgin chose the innocent heart and the simplicity of little Francisco, Jacinta and Lucia, as recipients of her message,” the Pope said to those gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “With the canonization of Francisco and Jacinta, I wished to propose to the whole Church their example of adherence to Christ, and evangelical testimony and I also wished to propose to the whole Church the care of children.”

“Their holiness was not the consequence of the apparitions, but of the fidelity and ardor with which they corresponded to the privilege received of being able to see the Virgin Mary,” he continued. “After the meeting with the ‘beautiful Lady’—so they called her—they recited the Rosary frequently, they did penance and offered sacrifices to obtain the end of the War and for the souls neediest of divine mercy.”

The Pope added:

And today also there is so much need of prayer and penance to implore the grace of conversion, to implore an end to the absurd great and small conflicts that disfigure the face of humanity. Let us allow ourselves to be guided by the light that comes from Fatima. May the Immaculate Heart of Mary always be our refuge, our consolation and the way that leads us to Christ.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!