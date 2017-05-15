Catholic World News

Pontiff entrusts war victims, mothers to Mary

May 15, 2017

Following his May 14 Regina Coeli address, Pope Francis entrusted to Our Lady, Queen of Peace, “the fate of populations afflicted by wars and conflicts, in particular in the Middle East.”

“So many innocent people are harshly tried, whether Christian or Muslim, or belonging to a minority, such as the Yazidi who endure tragic violence and discrimination,” he said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “I accompany my solidarity with my remembrance in prayer, while I thank all those committed to take care of their humanitarian needs. I encourage the various communities to follow the way of dialogue and of social friendship to build a future of respect, security and peace, far from every sort of war.”

The Pope also entrusted living and deceased mothers to Mary:

The future of our societies requires on the part of all, especially of institutions, a concrete attention to life and to maternity … We remember with gratitude and affection all mothers, also our mothers in Heaven, entrusting them to Mary, the Mother of Jesus. And now I propose something to you: let us remain some moments in silence, each one praying for his mother.

