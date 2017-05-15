Catholic World News

Irish Jesuit beatified

May 15, 2017

An Irish Jesuit was beatified at the Church of St. Francis Xavier in Dublin on May 13.

Father John Sullivan (1861-1933) was son of Sir Edward Sullivan, 1st Baronet, the Lord Chancellor of Ireland. Father Sullivan grew up as an Anglican in Dublin, became a Catholic at 35, and was ordained a Jesuit priest at 46.

In his priestly life, he was known for his prayer and his ministry to the poor.

“Living in Ireland between the 19th and 20th centuries, he dedicated his life to the teaching and spiritual formation of young people, and he was greatly loved and sought after as a father of the poor and the suffering,” Pope Francis said during his Regina Coeli address the following day. “We thank God for his testimony.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!