Catholic World News

Pope weighs in on Trump meeting, SSPX, Medjugorje

May 15, 2017

As he returned to Rome from his pilgrimage to Fatima, Pope Francis addressed questions from journalists in an in-flight press-conference.

Asked about his upcoming meeting with President Donald Trump, he said:

I never make a judgment of a person without listening to them. I believe that I should not do this. In our talk things will come out, I will say what I think, he will say what he thinks, but I never, ever, wanted to make a judgment without hearing the person … Look for the doors that are at least a little bit open, enter and talk about common things and go on. Step by step … Respect the other, say that which one thinks, but with respect, but walk together.

When asked about the status of negotiations with the Society of St. Pius X, the Pope said that the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith is studying a document.

“The relations are fraternal,” the Pope continued. “With Msgr. Fellay I have a good rapport. I’ve spoken many times… I don’t like to hurry things. Walk. Walk. Walk. And then we’ll see. For me, it’s not an issue of winners and losers, it’s an issue of brothers who must walk together, looking for a formula to make steps forward.”

Asked about the alleged Marian apparitions at Medjugorje, Pope Francis spoke favorably of the report prepared by a commission appointed by Pope Benedict XVI.

Pope Francis said:

Principally, three things must be distinguished: the first apparitions, that they were kids. The report more or less says that it must continue being studied. The apparitions, the presumed current apparitions: the report has its doubts. I personally am more nasty, I prefer the Madonna as Mother, our Mother, and not a woman who’s the head of a telegraphic office, who everyday sends a message at such hour. This is not the Mother of Jesus. And these presumed apparitions don’t have a lot of value. This I say as a personal opinion. But, it’s clear. Who thinks that the Madonna says, ‘come tomorrow at this time, and at such time I will say a message to that seer?’ No. The two apparitions are distinguished. The third, the core of the Ruini report, the spiritual fact, the pastoral fact. People go there and convert. People who encounter God, change their lives…but this…there is no magic wand there. And this spiritual and pastoral fact can’t be ignored.

Pope Francis said that the prelate who is currently studying the pastoral situation there will prepare a report.

