Pope arrives at Fatima

May 12, 2017

Pope Francis arrived in Portugal on Friday afternoon, May 12, for a two-day visit that will be highlighted by the canonization of the of Francisco and Jacinta Marto, two of the three children to whom the Virgin Mary appeared at Fatima.

Proceeding directly to the Fatima shrine after his flight from Rome, the Holy Father prayed in the Chapel of the Apparitions, laying a golden rose before the image of the Virgin. In his prayer he identified himself as “a pilgrim of the light that comes to us from your hands,” and “a pilgrim of the peace that, in this place, you proclaim.”

An enormous crowd gathered at the Fatima shrine to welcome the Pontiff, and to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the apparitions there. Organizers expect hundreds of thousands to attend the canonization ceremonies on Saturday.

