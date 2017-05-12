Action Alert!
Mural on Roman wall depicts Pope embracing Trump

May 12, 2017

A pseudonymous street artist in Rome has raised eyebrows with a mural that depicts Pope Francis embracing and kissing Donald Trump.

The mural, painted on paper that was mounted to the wall of a building near the Vatican, depicts the Pope his a halo, while Trump, who is wearing a pistol, has a devil’s horns. The mural is clearly intended as a commentary on the meeting between the Pope and Trump, which will take place later this month.

