Brooklyn diocese ousts non-Catholic charter school from church-owned building

May 12, 2017

The Diocese of Brooklyn, New York, has informed a local charter school that it must vacate a church-owned building, because it is not a Catholic school.

The Middle Village Preparatory Charter School has leased space from Christ the King high school. But the diocese, which owns the property, took action against the arrangement, noting that under the terms of its agreement with Christ the King school, the premises can only be used for a Catholic high school.

After a local court sided with the diocese, the Middle Village Preparatory Charter School was directed to vacate the building at the end of this school year. A spokesman for the charter school said that he feared the school would not be able to find a new location in time to begin the next academic year.

