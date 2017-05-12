Catholic World News

Australian bishops split on proposal to discuss limits of confessional seal

May 12, 2017

Australian Catholic bishops have chosen not to take action on a proposal to seek guidance from Rome about the limits of the confessional seal.

Adelaide’s Archbishop Philip Wilson has suggested that a delegation of Australian bishops should visit the Vatican, to discuss whether the absolute secrecy of the confessional could be broken in order to protect children from sexual abuse. But the Australian bishops ended a meeting this week without taking action on the proposal.

The Australian bishops held a general discussion about their response to a royal commission investigating sexual abuse in Australia. The commission had pressed several prelates for comments on how a priest-confessor should respond if he learns about sexual abuse during a sacramental confession. While all the bishops who were questioned agreed that they would strongly urge the penitent to report the abuse to police, Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney stressed that the confessional seal was inviolable. Archbishop Wilson differed, saying that “if a child told you this was happening to them, they’re not confessing a sin,” and therefore (the archbishop said) the seal would not apply.

A statement from the Australian bishops’ conference indicated that during their meeting the bishops had spoken about “how to help and support our priests and our people to reassure them about the practical application of the sacrament of Penance at times when the seal of the confessional comes up.”

