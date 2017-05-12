Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper highlights Ecumenical Advocacy Days

May 12, 2017

L’Osservatore Romano has published a six-paragraph article on Ecumenical Advocacy Days, a recent four-day gathering at a Washington-area hotel.

The event’s theme was “confronting chaos, forging community—challenging racism, materialism and militarism.”

Highlights of the gathering, according to its website, were a “march urging Congress to reject Trump’s immoral federal budget proposal” and a “lobby day & public witness for a moral budget.”

