Vatican newspaper highlights Ecumenical Advocacy Days
May 12, 2017
L’Osservatore Romano has published a six-paragraph article on Ecumenical Advocacy Days, a recent four-day gathering at a Washington-area hotel.
The event’s theme was “confronting chaos, forging community—challenging racism, materialism and militarism.”
Highlights of the gathering, according to its website, were a “march urging Congress to reject Trump’s immoral federal budget proposal” and a “lobby day & public witness for a moral budget.”
