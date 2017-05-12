Catholic World News

Venezuela’s bishops blast Maduro proposal for new assembly

May 12, 2017

Venezuela’s bishops have strongly criticized President Nicolas Maduro’s call to create a “constituent assembly” to replace the nation’s legislature, which is led by the opposition.

The bishops called upon Venezuelans to pray and to “raise their voice of protest” without taking part in violence.

Citing the government’s “repressive nature through the suffocation of legitimate protest with excessive and inhuman violence,” the bishops said that they cannot ignore “the sadness and suffering that this regime is provoking in our people.”

