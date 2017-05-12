Catholic World News

Protect people from extremism, Russian patriarch says in message to Macron

May 12, 2017

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the largest of the Orthodox churches, offered congratulations to Emmanuel Macron following his election as French president.

“Your compatriots pin considerable hopes on you with regard to the promotion of social and economic stability and preservation of historical cultural traditions,” the patriarch said in his message. “It is particularly important for people nowadays to feel protected from the manifestations of extremism and terrorism.”

“It is my hope that under your presidential guidance the development of intercultural and interreligious dialogue will continue with the view of promoting peace and accord in society,” he added.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!