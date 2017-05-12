Catholic World News

Pence, cardinal, nuncio at summit in defense of persecuted Christians

May 12, 2017

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association is hosting a four-day World Summit in Defense of Persecuted Christians.

Cardinal Donald Wuerl of Washington and Archbishop Christopher Pierre, the apostolic nuncio to the United States, were present as Vice President Mike Pence addressed the summit, which is taking place at a Washington hotel.

Pence said:

The reality is, across the wider world, the Christian faith is under siege. Throughout the world, no people of faith today face greater hostility or hatred than the followers of Christ. In more than 100 countries spread to every corner of the globe—from Iran to Eritrea, Nigeria to North Korea—over 215 million Christians confront intimidation, imprisonment, forced conversion, abuse, assault, or worse, for holding to the truths of the Gospel. And nowhere is this onslaught against our faith more evident than in the very ancient land where Christianity was born.

Also present were Metropolitan Hilarion, the Russian Orthodox Church’s chief ecumenical official, and Orthodox Metropolitan Tikhon of Washington, who delivered remarks as well.

