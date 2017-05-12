Catholic World News

Violence against Muslim converts to Christianity in Germany

May 12, 2017

An Afghan woman who converted from Islam to Christianity was recently stabbed to death in Prien am Chiemsee, Bavaria.

Deutsche Welle, Germany’s public broadcasting service, reported that Muslim refugees who convert to Christianity face intimidation in refugee shelters:

Converts are made to hear Islamic prayers or verses from the Quran, played through mobile phones. Those not wearing headscarves or openly wearing crosses are subject to harsh accusations. Apart from insults and abuses, there are knife attacks, and every now and then, death threats. Representatives of church organizations helping refugees told DW that such incidents occur quite often.

In 2016, representatives from a Christian organization in Frankfurt interviewed 750 Muslim converts to Christianity, most of them from Iran, Syria, or Afghanistan. The organization found that “56% spoke about physical attacks and 83% of those who we questioned admitted that they were attacked several times.”

