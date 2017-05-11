Catholic World News

Australian state rejects bid to decriminalize abortion

May 11, 2017

Lawmakers in New South Wales have defeated a bid to liberalize the Australian state’s abortion law.

The proposed legislation, similar to laws that already stand in other Australian jurisdictions, would have decriminalized abortion. It would also have set up “exclusion zones” around abortion clinics, denying access to pro-life counselors.

Abortion is legal in New South Wales today only when the mother’s health is judged to be in danger. Proponents of a more liberal policy said that they would continue to press for change.

