Latin American bishops blame Maduro for Venezuela’s crisis

May 11, 2017

The Catholic bishops of Latin America have joined in support of the Venezuelan hierarchy, blaming President Nicolas Maduro for the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.

CELAM, the conference of Latin American bishops, which is meeting in El Salvador this week, took a stand after hearing reports from Venezuelan prelates. The country has been engulfed in protests since the Venezuelan supreme court, which Maduro controls, disbanded the National Assembly.

Bishop Castor Oswaldo Azuaje Perez of Trujillo, Venezuela, said in a newspaper interview that “the government is barking up the wrong tree” in attempting to quell public demonstrations without allowing for democratic elections. He said that the country’s government is now functioning as a dictatorship.

