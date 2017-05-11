Catholic World News

Belgian Jews decry legislative to outlaw kosher slaughter

May 11, 2017

Jewish leaders in Belgium have denounced new legislation that will make kosher slaughter of livestock illegal, beginning in September 2019.

Rabbi Menachem Margolin of the European Jewish Association said that his people are “sickened” by the policy, which been approved by the country’s Walloon parliament; the Flemish parliament is expected to give its approval as well.

Rabbi Margolin said that in the past, European nations did not respect or protect Jewish traditions. “We assumed that those days were in the past, given that EU legislation enshrines freedom of religion as a basic right,” he said.

