South Korean prelate urges move toward reunification

May 11, 2017

A South Korean archbishop has called upon the country’s newly elected president to work for reconciliation with North Korea.

Archbishop Hyginus Hee-joong Kim of Gwanzi said that he hoped President Moon Jae-in will “propose propose a clear vision and governmental management philosophy for the future which can make all Korean people in the North and South Korea reconcile and coexist in peace.”

