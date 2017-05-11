Mexican priest explains his work, helping migrants reach US
May 11, 2017
La Stampa profiles Father Alejandro Solalinde, a Mexican priest who founded a center to help undocumented migrants.
Father Solalinde protects the migrants from exploitation by drug cartels, corrupt police forces, and unscrupulous traffickers. For most of the half-million people who migrate northward from Central America, the ultimate goal is to reach the US.
This makes no sense. The people smuggled illegally never enjoy the usual protection of the laws; they can be easily exploited by anyone: their landlords, employers, criminals etc. They become a large permanent underclass with their families living at constant fear of deportation. It would be so much better to direct the efforts to official diplomatic level towards negotiating specific reasonable quotas of legal migration, work visas, etc.