Catholic World News

Mexican priest explains his work, helping migrants reach US

May 11, 2017

La Stampa profiles Father Alejandro Solalinde, a Mexican priest who founded a center to help undocumented migrants.

Father Solalinde protects the migrants from exploitation by drug cartels, corrupt police forces, and unscrupulous traffickers. For most of the half-million people who migrate northward from Central America, the ultimate goal is to reach the US.

References: