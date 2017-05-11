Catholic World News

+Archbishop Wang Chongyi, 97

May 11, 2017

One of China’s oldest bishops has died at the age of 97.

Archbishop Wang Chongyi was ordained to the priesthood in 1949, weeks after Mao Zedong assumed power in the world’s most populous nation. During the Cultural Revolution, the priest spent nine years in forced labor.

He was ordained to the episcopate in 1988, serving as archbishop of Guiyang, a city of 4.3 million, until his retirement in 2015. His ministry was recognized by both the Vatican and the Chinese government.

There are an estimated 100,000 Catholics in the diocese today, with 23 priests and over 40 religious sisters.

