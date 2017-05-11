Catholic World News

Bishops decry treatment of ethnic minorities in Bosnia-Herzegovina

May 11, 2017

Over two decades after the Dayton Agreement ended the Bosnian War, bishops from Bosnia, Croatia, and Slovenia took issue with “the infringement of the rights of the citizens and peoples in Bosnia-Herzegovina,” lamenting the government’s “anti-democratic, irrational and dysfunctional organization.”

The bishops called for “a constitutional reform tending towards federalism, devolution, subsidiarity, and the legitimate representation of the constituent peoples and national minorities.”

