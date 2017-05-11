Action Alert!
We have $5,547 left to match by May 16th to win an Easter Challenge Grant of $14,000.   Please help—your gift will count twice!
Catholic World News

South Korea’s bishops call on new president to puruse peace

May 11, 2017

Following Moon Jae-in’s victory in the South Korean presidential election, the president of the bishops’ conference said that “we now need a leader who walks the path of true peace and justice, and values these principles even at a time of conflict and confrontation.”

“I pray that the new president may become a great leader, securing peace in the Korean peninsula and the development of the Korean people,” said Archbishop Hyginus Kim Hee-jong of Gwangju.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Easter Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.