South Korea’s bishops call on new president to puruse peace
May 11, 2017
Following Moon Jae-in’s victory in the South Korean presidential election, the president of the bishops’ conference said that “we now need a leader who walks the path of true peace and justice, and values these principles even at a time of conflict and confrontation.”
“I pray that the new president may become a great leader, securing peace in the Korean peninsula and the development of the Korean people,” said Archbishop Hyginus Kim Hee-jong of Gwangju.
