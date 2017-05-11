Action Alert!
We have $5,547 left to match by May 16th to win an Easter Challenge Grant of $14,000.   Please help—your gift will count twice!
Catholic World News

Religious identity reasserts itself in Eastern Europe

May 11, 2017

A quarter century after the fall of Communist regimes that promoted atheism, the majority of people in most Eastern European nations identify themselves as Christian.

In four nations in the region—Poland (87%), Croatia (84%), Lithuania (75%), and Hungary (56%)—the majority now identify themselves as Catholic, while in ten nations, the majority identify themselves as Orthodox, according to the Pew Research Center.

In Bosnia, 52% of people are Muslim, and in the Czech Republic (72%) and Estonia (45%), large numbers of people identify themselves as religiously unaffiliated.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Easter Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.