Religious identity reasserts itself in Eastern Europe

May 11, 2017

A quarter century after the fall of Communist regimes that promoted atheism, the majority of people in most Eastern European nations identify themselves as Christian.

In four nations in the region—Poland (87%), Croatia (84%), Lithuania (75%), and Hungary (56%)—the majority now identify themselves as Catholic, while in ten nations, the majority identify themselves as Orthodox, according to the Pew Research Center.

In Bosnia, 52% of people are Muslim, and in the Czech Republic (72%) and Estonia (45%), large numbers of people identify themselves as religiously unaffiliated.

