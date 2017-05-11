Catholic World News

Archdiocese, religious orders divest from fossil fuel companies

Representatives of five religious communities and the Archdiocese of Pescara-Penne, Italy, have announced that they will no longer invest in fossil fuel companies.

The communities, inspired by Pope Francis’s encyclical Laudato Si’, include the Wheaton Franciscan Sisters, the Daughters of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary of Wheaton, Illinois, St. Joseph’s Province of the Passionist order in the United Kingdom; and in Italy, the Society of Jesus and the Siloe Monastic Community.

