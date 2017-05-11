Catholic World News

Pope encourages Marian devotion, recalls St. John of Ávila, St. Stanislaus

May 11, 2017

At the conclusion of his May 10 general audience, Pope Francis recommended the daily Rosary and requested prayers for his upcoming apostolic journey to Fátima.

“Next Saturday will be the centenary of the apparitions to the three shepherds of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Fátima,” the Pope said to those gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “Dear young people, learn to cultivate devotion to the Mother of God, with the daily recitation of the Rosary; dear sick people, feel the presence of Mary in the hour of the cross; and you, dear newlyweds, pray that love and mutual respect may never be lacking in your home.”

In remarks to Spanish and Polish pilgrims, the Pope recalled St. John of Ávila and St. Stanislaus, describing the former as a “master of the spiritual life” and saying of the latter:

In the image of the “Good Shepherd,” defending evangelical values and moral order, he sacrificed his life for his sheep and shed the blood of martyrdom. May his example be for all of us an encouragement to be able to be faithful to Christ, His Cross, and the Gospel, in every situation of life.

