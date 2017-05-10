Catholic World News

Papal message to Portuguese people in advance of trip to Fatima

May 10, 2017

As he prepares for a May 13 visit to the shrine of Our Lady of Fatima, Pope Francis has sent a video message to the people of Portugal, telling them the will travel “as pilgrim in hope and in peace.”

The Holy Father says that he is now “in a state of joyful expectation for our upcoming encounter at the house of the Mother.” He writes that he would have liked to spend more time in Portugal, but hopes that the country’s people understand that although this visit is “circumscribed to the Fatima sanctuary,” he wants to be “closely, physically or spiritually,” to all of the Portuguese people. The Pope said that at the Fatima shrine he will pray that the Virgin Mary will “whisper into the ears of each one of them, and assure them that her Immaculate Heart is a refuge an a path leading them to God.”

