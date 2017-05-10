Catholic World News

Jesuits returning South Dakota lands to Native Americans

A Jesuit mission in South Dakota is returning a tract of over 500 acres to the Rosebud Sioux tribe.

The land was donated to the Jesuits by the US government in 1880s, and was soon the site of 23 church missions. “But over the years as the people moved off the prairie and into cluster housing, those churches were closed because they were considered unnecessary,” reports Father John Hatcher, the president of the St. Francis mission. He said: “It’s now time to give back to the tribe all of those pieces of land that were given to the church for church purposes.”

