Vatican probe of Belgian Catholic hospitals’ choice for euthanasia

May 10, 2017

The Vatican has opened an investigation into the decision by Belgian Catholic hospitals to allow physician-assisted suicide, LifeSite News reports.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State, is reportedly heading up the probe into the institutions, administered by the Brothers of Charity. After the hospitals announced that they would allow the euthanasia of patients who faced grave suffering, the superior general of that religious order, Brother Rene Stockman, had said that “we cannot accept this decision.” Brother Stockman said that he hopes for a “clear answer” from the Vatican to concerns about the policy.

