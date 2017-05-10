Catholic World News

Papal greeting, thanks to Coptic Orthodox leader

May 10, 2017

Pope Francis has sent a message of thanks to Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II, expressing his “profound appreciation for your hospitality” during the papal visit to Egypt last month.

The Pope’s message was dated May 10, the 4th anniversary of a visit to Rome by the Egyptian prelate. In it, Pope Francis speaks of “the spiritual bonds uniting the See of Peter and the See of Mark.”

The Pontiff says that he was moved by the opportunity to join with the Coptic prelate in prayer. In particular he writes, “I am especially grateful that we have strengthened our baptismal unity in the body of Christ by declaring together “that we, with one mind and heart, will seek sincerely not to repeat the baptism that has been administered in either of our Churches for any person who wishes to join the other.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!