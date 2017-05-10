Catholic World News

Corruption is a scourge in Latin America, Pope writes

May 10, 2017

In a message to the bishops of Latin America, Pope Francis says that corruption “is one of the most serious sins that plagues our continent today.”

Writing to the members of CELAM, the Latin American bishops’ conference, which is meeting in El Salvador this week, the Pope said that corruption, “like a cancer, consumes the daily life of our people.”

However, the Holy Father observed, countless faithful people “admirably, go out to fight” for integrity. He urged the bishops to encourage them, to revive their hope, and to engage them in the difficult work of reforming society. He wrote: “I prefer a Church that is bruised, hurting and dirty because it has been out on the streets, rather than a Church that is sick from being confined and from clinging to its own security.’‘

References:

