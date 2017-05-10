Catholic World News

50,000 in Pompei for Mass, Supplication

May 10, 2017

An estimated 50,000 people gathered at the Shrine of Our Lady of Pompei on May 8 for an outdoor Mass and the recitation of the Supplication to the Blessed Virgin, composed by Blessed Bartolo Longo in 1883.

Pope Francis had referred to the devotion the previous day, during his May 7 Regina Coeli address, stating that “tomorrow we will address our Supplication to Our Lady of the Rosary of Pompei.”

During the outdoor Mass at the shrine, Cardinal Francesco Montenegro spoke of the importance of charity to the poor and the immigrant and lamented the wasting of food. The local bishop also discussed the charitable initiatives that take place around the shrine.

