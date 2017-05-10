Catholic World News

Religious sisters in US come from at least 83 nations

May 10, 2017

A study on the 4,000 international religious sisters serving in the United States was presented in Rome at a meeting of the International Union of Superiors General.

The study, conducted by Trinity Washington University and the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate, found that sisters from at least 83 countries are serving in the United States and that they arrived, on average, at age 30.

One-third come from Asia, 28% from Europe, 27% from elsewhere in the Americas, and 10% from Africa. Approximately 60% entered religious life before coming to the United States.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!