Catholic World News

Millions at risk from famine in Somaliland

May 10, 2017

Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s confederation of relief and development agencies, warned that millions are at risk from famine in Somaliland, a self-proclaimed independent region within Somalia.

Amid a devastating drought, “6.2 million people—more than half the country—are going hungry,” stated Caritas. “Some 185,000 children could die of starvation if they don’t receive urgent medical attention within weeks.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!