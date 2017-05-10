Catholic World News

Yemen: abducted priest pleads for help in new video

May 10, 2017

Father Tom Uzhunnalil, the Indian priest who was kidnapped in Yemen in March 2016, pleaded for help in a newly released video.

An earlier video was released in December.

“They are treating me well to the extent that they are able,” he said in the new video, in which he held up a sign with the date of April 15, 2017. “My health condition is deteriorating quickly, and I require hospitalization as early as possible … Please, please do what you can to get me released.”

In the video, the priest complained about the local bishop’s and Indian government’s response to his captors’ demands, calling the response “very, very poor” and “not encouraging.”

