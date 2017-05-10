Catholic World News

Papal donation, message for beach project for the disabled

May 10, 2017

Pope Francis has lent his financial and moral support to the Opera San Luigi Gonzaga, an Italian organization that staffs a beach area near Rome for persons with disabilities.

In assisting persons with disabilities, “one rediscovers the importance of caring for the other, the rediscovery of the uniqueness of the human being regardless of their being disabled or able-bodied,” Pope Francis said in his message to the organization. “One rediscovers how much every individual is a source of well-being for the other if only one is receptive to listen to others’ needs.”

