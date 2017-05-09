Catholic World News

Cardinal Tobin ‘delighted’ with homosexual group’s plan for pilgrimage to Newark cathedral

May 09, 2017

Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark, New Jersey, has endorsed a plan for a pilgrimage organized for homosexuals.

“I am delighted that you and the LGBTQ brothers and sisters plan to visit our beautiful cathedral,’‘ Cardinal Tobin wrote, in a response to a request by the Interparish Collaborative, a group that represents parishes in the region that offer special outreach to homosexuals.

The Interparish Collaborative has issued a flyer promoting the May 21 event, with a headline directed at “LGBT Catholics and Friends.” The flyer carries the slogan: “Love includes everyone.”

