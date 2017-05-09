Catholic World News

Macron won French Catholic vote, but National Front gained ground

May 09, 2017

French presidential-elect Emmanual Macron won a substantial majority of the Catholic vote, according to a survey commissioned by La Croix and Pelerin.

About 62% of French Catholics cast their ballots for Macron, the poll said. Among those who attend Mass regularly the preference for Macron was stronger: 71%.

However, Marine Le Pen gained votes in the second round of voting, evidently winning the support of many Catholic voters who had favored the Republican candidate, Francois Fillon, in the preliminary vote.

The French bishops had declined to back a candidate in the presidential race. In past statements, however, the hierarchy has been critical of Le Pen’s party, the National Front, and its calls for sharp restrictions on immigration.

