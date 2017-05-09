Catholic World News

Venezuelan government cannot quell popular unrest, archbishop says

May 09, 2017

Retired Archbishop Roberto Lucker of Coro, Venezuela, charges that the government of President Nicolas Maduro wants to impose “a dictatorship disguised as democracy” on the troubled country.

In an interview with the daily La Verdad, Archbishop Lucker said that the massive public protests against the government are having an effect. “I think the government can no longer bear the pressure of demonstrations,” he said. He said that the government has used “scandalous” force to dispel the protests, “but they will not be able to stop them.”

The archbishop explained that people will continue to demonstrate, despite the threat of violence police intervention, because their situation is desperate: “there is no food, no security, and of course people do not want this, so they protest, to look for a way out of this crisis.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!