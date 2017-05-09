Catholic World News

US bishops’ conference to emphasize digital communications

May 09, 2017

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops has announced a plan to reorganize its communications efforts, with a fresh focus on digital media, following the same pattern set by the Vatican’s communications reform.

The new approach will emphasize digital communications, social media, and visual presentations; print communications will receive less attention. The reorganization will involve the creation of ten new positions at the bishops’ conference, while twelve posts will be eliminated.

The change does not affect Catholic News Service, an agency that is supported by, by editorially independent from, the bishops’ conference.

