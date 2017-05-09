Catholic World News

Paris: Cardinal Vingt-Trois to resume activities after bout with Guillain-Barre disease

May 09, 2017

Cardinal André Vingt-Trois of Paris has been released from the hospital and will gradually resume normal activites as he recovers from a bout with Guillain-Barre disease.

Cardinal Vingt-Trois was hospitalized late in February with a viral infection. Rests eventually revealed the presence of Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare but debilitating disease of the immune system that attacks the nerves. He was forced to remain under hospital care, missing Holy Week and Easter ceremonies. Doctors report that he has now recovered sufficiently to begin work, while continuing his physical rehabilitation.

Oddly, Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney, Australia, was felled by the same disease in 2015, and was almost completely paralyzed for some time; he returned to regular active ministry after several months.

