Catholic World News

Melkite patriarch pressured to resign?

May 09, 2017

Melkite Catholic Patriarch Gregory III Laham is 83 years old, and so his resignation—accepted by Pope Francis this week—would appear to be a matter of routine. But Gianni Valente, reporting for Vatican Insider, writes that the Syrian prelate stepped down under pressure from the Melkite synod.

The Melkite patriarch has been outspoken in his support for Arab leaders and his criticism of Western intervention in region. But according to Valente’s report, his conflicts with the Melkite synod arose because an autocratic leadership style.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!