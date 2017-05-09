Catholic World News

Leading rabbi meets with Pope

May 09, 2017

Edgar Gluck, the Chief Rabbi of Galicia in Eastern Europe, met with Pope Francis on May 8. Gluck was accompanied by his son, Zvi, and several others, who at one point serenaded the Pope (video).

During the 45-minute private audience, discussion centered on the desecration of Jewish cemeteries, Zvi Gluck said in an interview with The Yeshiva World.

Drug abuse was another topic of discussion. Zvi Gluck tweeted:

“Zero tolerance” Said Pope Francis, “We need to keep kids safe” to myself, my father and members of delegation, at meeting in the Vatican

