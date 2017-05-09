Catholic World News

Vatican conference on black holes

May 09, 2017

The Vatican Observatory is hosting a four-day scientific conference at Castel Gandolfo devoted to the topic of “black holes, gravitational waves and space-time singularities.”

“The recent detection of gravitational waves has opened up a new way of seeing the universe and has also stimulated new speculations about the true nature of the singularities of Space-Time,” the Vatican Observatory stated in a press release. “Topics that the conference intends to explore are the limits of modern cosmology and the scientific challenges of the near future.”

The conference also honors the legacy of Msgr. Georges Lemaître (1894-1966), the Belgian priest and physicist who helped develop the big bang theory.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!