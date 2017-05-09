Catholic World News

Be devoted to Our Lady, Pope urges seminarians

May 09, 2017

Pope Francis received seminarians from the Pontifical Portuguese College of Rome on May 8 and encouraged them to “seek shelter under the mantle of a Mother who takes us by the hand and teaches us to grow in the love of Christ and in fraternal communion.”

“Whatever your academic specialization, your first concern always remains that of growing on the path of priestly consecration, through the loving experience of God: a close and faithful God, as Blessed Francisco and Jacinta and the Servant of God Lucia felt Him to be,” the Pope said in the Consistory Hall of the Apostolic Palace.

The Pope added:

The relationship with Our Lady helps us to have a good relationship with the Church: both of them are Mothers. You know, in this respect, the comment of St. Isaac, the abbot of Stella; what can be said about Mary can be said about the Church, and also about our soul. All three are female, all three are Mothers, and all three give life. We must therefore cultivate the filial relationship with Our Lady because, if this is missing, there is something of the orphan in the heart.

