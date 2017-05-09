Catholic World News

Conference on Luther and Catholic tradition sponsored by Vatican committee, USCCB

The Pontifical Committee of Historical Sciences and the US bishops’ Secretariat for Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs are among the sponsors of “Luther and the Shaping of the Catholic Tradition,” an upcoming three-day conference at the Catholic University of America in Washington, DC.

Cardinal Kurt Koch, president of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity, will be among the Catholic, Orthodox, and Protestant scholars speaking at the conference.

