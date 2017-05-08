Catholic World News

French bishops’ spokesman happy with clear election result

May 08, 2017

Archbishop Georges Pontier of Marseille, the president of the French bishops’ conference, said that he was pleased Emmanuel Macron had won a clear-cut victory in the May 7 presidential election, and hoped the new government would be “able to function” after June legislative elections.

Archbishop Pontiers acknowledged that French Catholics have been divided by the presidential election. But now, he said, “we must hope he succeeds for the good of our country; otherwise it will be catastrophic.”

The Catholic bishops had declined to back either candidate in the presidential race. But a large number of Catholic organizations joined in a last-minute appeal to voters to reject the National Front of Marine Le Pen, saying that the party was “a danger to democracy, social peace, and Europe’s future.” On the other hand, leaders of the Manif Pour Tous—the grassroots movement that had organized in a bid to stop legal recognition of same-sex marriage—had said that Marcon would continue the policies of outgoing President Hollande, who pushed through the same-sex marriage proposal despite enormous public opposition.

