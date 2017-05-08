Catholic World News

Hartford archdiocese announces parish closings, mergers

May 08, 2017

The Archdiocese of Hartford, Connecticut, has announced a sweeping reorganization plan, in which the number of active parishes will drop from 212 to 127.

As part of the restructuring—which is the result of a two-year planning process—59 parishes will be merged with other parishes, and 26 churches will be closed.

Archbishop Leonard Blair explained that the changes are necessary because of drops in Mass attendance and shortages of funds and clergy. He admitted that further retrenchment may soon be necessary. “I can’t stand before you here today and say that with this plan, the next ten years now we don’t have to do anything,” the archbishop said. “That would be irresponsible on my part and simply not the case.”

