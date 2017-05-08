Catholic World News

Pope urges Rosary for peace

May 08, 2017

Following his May 7 Regina Coeli address, Pope Francis asked the faithful to pray the Rosary for peace.

“Tomorrow we will address our Supplication to Our Lady of the Rosary of Pompeii,” he said to the crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “In this month of May, let us pray the Rosary in particular for peace; please, let us pray the Rosary for peace, as requested by the Virgin of Fatima, where I will go on pilgrimage in a few days, on the occasion of the centenary of the first apparition.”

