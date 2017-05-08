Catholic World News

Sense the love of the Good Shepherd, Pope tells faithful

May 08, 2017

Reflecting on the day’s Gospel reading (Jn. 10:1-10), Pope Francis said during his May 7 Regina Coeli address that Christ, “Good Shepherd and Door of the sheep, is a leader whose authority is expressed in service.”

“There is a dimension of the Christian experience that, perhaps, we leave somewhat in the shade: the spiritual and affective dimension, our feeling of being connected by a special bond to the Lord as the sheep to their shepherd,” he said to those gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “Ask yourselves the question: Do I feel loved by Jesus?”

The Pope added:

Yet it is not always easy to distinguish the voice of the Good Shepherd. Be careful. There is always the risk of being distracted by the din of so many other voices. Today we are invited not to allow ourselves to be diverted by the false wisdom of this world, but to follow Jesus, the Risen One, as the only sure guide that gives meaning to our life.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!