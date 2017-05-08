Catholic World News

Swiss president meets with Pope

May 08, 2017

Pope Francis received Swiss President Doris Leuthard on May 6.

During her discussions with the Pope and with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, the parties expressed a desire to strengthen Church-state collaboration, according to the Holy See Press Office.

They also discussed various issues of concern in Europe, including migration, youth unemployment, terrorism, and the environment.

Switzerland, a nation of 8.2 million, is 38% Catholic, 27% Protestant, and 5% Muslim.

